Equity Story Group Ltd Appoints New Director

November 27, 2024 — 01:51 am EST

Equity Story Group Ltd. (AU:EQS) has released an update.

Equity Story Group Ltd has announced the appointment of Shane White as a director, with significant holdings including 400,000 ordinary shares and additional interests through various entities. This development may pique the interest of investors monitoring director-level stock ownership and its potential impacts on company performance.

