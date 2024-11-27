Equity Story Group Ltd Appoints New Director

Equity Story Group Ltd. (AU:EQS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Equity Story Group Ltd has announced the appointment of Shane White as a director, with significant holdings including 400,000 ordinary shares and additional interests through various entities. This development may pique the interest of investors monitoring director-level stock ownership and its potential impacts on company performance.
For further insights into AU:EQS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.