Equity Residential Withdraws 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) said, due to the inherent uncertainty surrounding the social and economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company believes it is appropriate to withdraw its previously issued full-year 2020 guidance.

Equity Residential stated that it has approximately $25.6 million in debt maturities and $200.0 million in estimated development spend remaining in 2020. The company noted that, with over $2.2 billion in readily available liquidity and very strong credit metrics, it is well positioned to meet these and future obligations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.