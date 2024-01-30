Equity Residential Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $310.9 million or $0.82 per share, compared to $158.2 million or $0.42 per share.

Rental income for the quarter was $727.5 million, up from $699.7 million last year.

Funds from Operations (FFO) for the quarter was $391.2 million or $1.00 per share, up from $377.2 million or $0.97 per share last year. Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share for the quarter was $1.00, up from $0.94 per share last year.

