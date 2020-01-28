Equity Residential Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $288.99 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $116.42 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Equity Residential reported adjusted earnings of $350.46 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $683.92 million from $652.74 million last year.

Equity Residential earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $350.46 Mln. vs. $324.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $683.92 Mln vs. $652.74 Mln last year.

