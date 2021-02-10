Equity Residential Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $252.08 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $288.99 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Equity Residential reported adjusted earnings of $294.54 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $613.44 million from $683.90 million last year.

Equity Residential earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $294.54 Mln. vs. $350.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $613.44 Mln vs. $683.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.31 to $0.35

