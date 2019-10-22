Equity Residential Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $277.85 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $223.85 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Equity Residential reported adjusted earnings of $351.88 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $685.14 million from $652.87 million last year.

Equity Residential earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $351.88 Mln. vs. $319.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $685.14 Mln vs. $652.87 Mln last year.

