News & Insights

Markets
EQR

Equity Residential Q2 Normalized FFO Rises

July 29, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR), Monday reported normalized funds from operations of $380.1 million or $0.97 a share for the second quarter compared to last year's $369.5 million or $0.94 a share.

Profit increased to $177.1 million or $0.47 per share from $138.4 million or $0.37 per share last year.

Revenue stood at $734.2 million versus $717.3 million in prior year.

Looking forward, the company now expects normalized FFO of $3.86 to $3.92 per share instead of previously estimated $3.80 to $3.90 per share, and earnings of $3.04 to $3.10 per share compared to previously expected $2.91 to $3.01 per share for the fiscal year 2024.

Whereas, for the third quarter, the company projects normalized FFO of $0.96 to $1.00 per share, and earnings of $0.49 to $0.53 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.