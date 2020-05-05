Equity Residential Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $307.83 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $103.77 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Equity Residential reported adjusted earnings of $335.09 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $682.33 million from $662.49 million last year.

Equity Residential earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $335.09 Mln. vs. $314.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $682.33 Mln vs. $662.49 Mln last year.

