Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Is Up But Financials Look Inconsistent: Which Way Is The Stock Headed?

Most readers would already know that Equity Residential's (NYSE:EQR) stock increased by 8.4% over the past three months. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Equity Residential's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Equity Residential is:

9.7% = US$1.1b ÷ US$11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Equity Residential's Earnings Growth And 9.7% ROE

When you first look at it, Equity Residential's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 6.6%, is definitely interesting. However, Equity Residential's five year net income decline rate was 26%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. So that could be one of the factors that are causing earnings growth to shrink.

However, when we compared Equity Residential's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 9.0% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NYSE:EQR Past Earnings Growth January 10th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is EQR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EQR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Equity Residential Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Equity Residential has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 65%, implying that it retains only 35% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

Moreover, Equity Residential has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 74%. Still, forecasts suggest that Equity Residential's future ROE will drop to 6.1% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Equity Residential can be open to many interpretations. Primarily, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which explains the lack of growth. With that said, we studied current analyst estimates and discovered that analysts expect the company's earnings growth to improve slightly. Sure enough, this could bring some relief to shareholders. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

