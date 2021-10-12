Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) insiders sold US$1.1m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Equity Residential Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Ian Kaufman, for US$338k worth of shares, at about US$80.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$82.74). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 21% of Ian Kaufman's stake.

Insiders in Equity Residential didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EQR Insider Trading Volume October 12th 2021

Insiders at Equity Residential Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Equity Residential. Specifically, Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer Catherine Carraway ditched US$75k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Equity Residential Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Equity Residential insiders own about US$391m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Equity Residential Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Equity Residential shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Equity Residential. For example, Equity Residential has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

