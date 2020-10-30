Equity Residential Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$622m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by 19%, coming in at just US$0.24 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:EQR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Equity Residential's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$2.57b in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 2.7% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plunge 54% to US$1.17 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.57b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.24 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$59.62, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Equity Residential, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$77.00 and the most bearish at US$45.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Equity Residential shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 2.7% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 0.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Equity Residential is expected to lag the wider industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Equity Residential. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Equity Residential's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$59.62, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Equity Residential going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

