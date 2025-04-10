Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Jumps 8.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Equity Residential EQR shares ended the last trading session 8.2% higher at $66.86. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to President Donald Trump’s recent announcement to put a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariff for most countries.

This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $766.82 million, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Equity Residential, the consensus estimate for FFO per sharefor the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. A negative trend in FFO estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EQR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Equity Residential belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. Another stock from the same industry, UDR UDR, closed the last trading session 7.8% higher at $41.07. Over the past month, UDR has returned -13%.

For UDR , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.4% over the past month to $0.61. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. UDR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

