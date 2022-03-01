Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.03, changing hands as low as $83.30 per share. Equity Residential shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQR's low point in its 52 week range is $65.93 per share, with $93.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.36. The EQR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

