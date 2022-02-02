Equity Residential (EQR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

Equity Residential’s EQR fourth-quarter 2021 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 82 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. Rental income of $645.1 million also exceeded the consensus mark of $628.6 million.

On a year-over-year basis, normalized FFO per share improved 7.9% while rental income rose 5.2%.

Results are driven by a strong physical occupancy, a substantial improvement in pricing power and an increase in non-Residential revenues.

In the fourth quarter, Equity Residential collected roughly 97% of its expected residential revenues. Further, EQR received governmental rental assistance payments of $16.3 million paid on behalf of residents.

For 2021, Equity Residential recorded normalized FFO per share of $2.99, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.96. However, the figure declined 9.2% year over year. Rental income of $2.46 billion slipped 4.2% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

Residential same-store revenues (includes 74,298 apartment units) were up 4.3% year over year to $587.5 million while expenses flared up 1.8% to $192.4 million. As a result, same-store NOI improved 5.6% to $395.2 million year over year.

The average rental rate increased 1.6% year over year to $2,729 during the December quarter, while physical occupancy expanded 240 basis points to 96.6% for the same-store portfolio.

Equity Residential acquired six operating properties, for a total purchase price of $689 million.

EQR sold four operating properties in California and Washington for $695 million.

Balance Sheet

Equity Residential exited fourth-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $123.8 million, up from $42.6 million recorded at the end of 2020.

Outlook

For 2022, management projects normalized FFO per share of $3.40-$3.50. This is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32.

Equity Residential’s full-year outlook incorporates a same-store revenue rise of 8-10%, an expense rise of 2.5-3.5% and a NOI improvement of 11-13%. Physical occupancy is expected to be 96.5%.

For first-quarter 2022, Equity Residential projects a normalized FFO per share of 76-80 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pinned at 80 cents.

Equity Residential currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Equity Residential Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Equity Residential price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Equity Residential Quote

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other REITs like AvalonBay Communities AVB, Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA and Essex Property ESS scheduled for this week.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.