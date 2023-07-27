Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Equity Residential (EQR) reported $717.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $715.13 million, representing a surprise of +0.31%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Equity Residential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Physical Occupancy Rate : 95.9% versus 96.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 95.9% versus 96.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Change in Same Store Revenue Growth : 5.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.82%.

: 5.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.82%. Revenues- Rental income- Total same store : $697.44 million compared to the $685.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $697.44 million compared to the $685.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.37 compared to the $0.40 average estimate based on seven analysts.

Shares of Equity Residential have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equity Residential (EQR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.