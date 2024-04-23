Equity Residential (EQR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Equity Residential (EQR) reported $730.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $729.83 million, representing a surprise of +0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Equity Residential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Physical Occupancy Rate : 96.3% versus 95.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 96.3% versus 95.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Apartment Units - Total : 79,688 versus 80,256 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 79,688 versus 80,256 estimated by three analysts on average. Change in Same Store Revenue Growth : 4.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3%.

: 4.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3%. Revenues- Rental income- Same store : $716.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $703.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

: $716.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $703.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.77 versus $0.32 estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of Equity Residential have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equity Residential (EQR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.