Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues

Equity Residential’s EQR fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million.



On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82 cents, while the rental income increased 8.5%.



Per Michael L. Manelis, Equity Residential’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, “Our fourth quarter 2022 and January 2023 operating statistics reflect usual seasonal moderation patterns, though slightly more pronounced. We were, however, pleased that our New Lease Change performance remained positive in the fourth quarter of 2022 and in January 2023, contrary to historical patterns.”



For the full-year 2022, the normalized FFO per share came in at $3.52, higher than the prior-year tally of $2.99 and in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This was backed by 11.0% growth in total revenues to $2.74 billion.

Quarter in Detail

Same-store revenues were up 9.1% year over year, while same-store expenses flared up 5.3%. As a result, same-store net operating income (NOI) surged 10.9% year over year.



The average rental rate increased 10.3% year over year to $2,966 in the quarter ended December. Meanwhile, the physical occupancy contracted 0.7% to 95.9% for the same-store portfolio.



Same-store residential revenues were up 9.5% year over year, while expenses increased 5.3%. Consequently, same-store residential NOI expanded 11.5% year over year.



The new lease change for its residential same-store properties was up 2.5%, while the renewal rate achieved by EQR was 8.5% for the fourth quarter. The blended rate for the quarter was 5.8%. The physical occupancy for this portfolio was 96.0%, down 50 basis points sequentially.



During the fourth quarter, Equity Residential neither acquired any operating property nor sold any properties.

Balance Sheet

Equity Residential exited 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $53.9 million, down from the $123.8 million recorded at the end of 2021.



The net debt to normalized EBITDAre was 4.38X compared with 4.54X in the previous quarter. The unencumbered NOI as a percentage of the total NOI was 88.2% in the quarter compared with the 88.3% reported in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the full-year 2023, Equity Residential projects normalized FFO per share in the band of $3.70-$3.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $3.77.



The company’s full-year guidance incorporates projections for same-store revenue growth of 4.5-6.0%, an expense increase of 4.0-5.0% and an NOI expansion of 4.75-6.25%. Also, physical occupancy is expected at 96.2%.



For the first quarter of 2023, the company projects normalized FFO per share in the band of 84- 88 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at 90 cents.



Equity Residential currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Equity Residential Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Equity Residential price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Equity Residential Quote

Performance of Other Residential REITs

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA, commonly referred to as MAA, reported a fourth-quarter 2022 core FFO per share of $2.32, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28. The reported number improved by 22.1% year over year. Mid-America Apartment Communities’ quarterly results were driven by an increase in the average effective rent per unit for the same-store portfolio.



Essex Property Trust Inc. ESS reported a fourth-quarter 2022 core FFO per share of $3.77, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74. The figure also improved by 16% from the year-ago quarter. Essex Property Trust’s results reflected improving same-property NOI in the quarter.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB reported a fourth-quarter 2022 core FFO per share of $2.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a cent. The figure also improved by 14.1% year over year from $2.27. The fourth-quarter results reflected a year-over-year increase in same-store residential rental revenues. The same-store average rental revenue per occupied home reported a rise, though occupancy declined.



This residential REIT announced a 3.8% hike in the quarterly dividend and provided its initial 2023 outlook. AVB expects its core FFO per share growth to be driven by the stabilized portfolio in 2023.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equity Residential (EQR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.