Equity Residential (EQR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Equity Residential (EQR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.603 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EQR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EQR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.66, the dividend yield is 4.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQR was $52.66, representing a -41.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.55 and a 6.13% increase over the 52 week low of $49.62.

EQR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EQR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01. Zacks Investment Research reports EQR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.91%, compared to an industry average of -7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBRE)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an increase of 4.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EQR at 6.11%.

