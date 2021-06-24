Equity Residential (EQR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

Equity Residential (EQR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.603 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EQR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EQR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.04, the dividend yield is 3.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQR was $79.04, representing a -3.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.05 and a 74% increase over the 52 week low of $45.43.

EQR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EQR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports EQR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.03%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (EQR)

NuShares ETF Trust (EQR)

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (EQR)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (EQR)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (EQR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 29.37% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of EQR at 6.52%.

