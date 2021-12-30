Equity Residential (EQR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Equity Residential (EQR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.603 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EQR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that EQR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.55, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQR was $90.55, representing a -0.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.68 and a 59.45% increase over the 52 week low of $56.79.

EQR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EQR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports EQR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.16%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eqr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPRE with an increase of 14.42% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of EQR at 6.19%.

