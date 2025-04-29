EQUITY RESIDENTIAL Earnings Results: $EQR Reports Quarterly Earnings

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL ($EQR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, beating estimates of $0.31 by $0.64. The company also reported revenue of $760,810,000, missing estimates of $774,796,320 by $-13,986,320.

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL Insider Trading Activity

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL insiders have traded $EQR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER BRACKENRIDGE (Executive Vice President & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,459 shares for an estimated $897,795 .

. MICHAEL L MANELIS (Executive Vice President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,487 shares for an estimated $826,760 .

. SCOTT FENSTER (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,340 shares for an estimated $384,800 .

. ROBERT GARECHANA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 4 shares for an estimated $279 and 2 sales selling 4,294 shares for an estimated $309,425 .

and 2 sales selling 4,294 shares for an estimated . STEPHEN E STERRETT sold 2,101 shares for an estimated $151,713

CATHERINE CARRAWAY (EVP & CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 845 shares for an estimated $60,890 .

. IAN KAUFMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 642 shares for an estimated $46,262

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of EQUITY RESIDENTIAL stock to their portfolio, and 317 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EQR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.625.

Here are some recent targets:

Simon Yarmak from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $82.25 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $79.0 on 01/24/2025

