Equity Residential About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EQR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/29/26, Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.7025, payable on 7/10/26. As a percentage of EQR's recent stock price of $67.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Equity Residential to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when EQR shares open for trading on 6/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EQR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQR's low point in its 52 week range is $57.585 per share, with $69.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.38.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EQR makes up 4.58% of the ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (Symbol: RITA) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding EQR).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to EQR, which trades under the symbol EQR.PRN — more info ».

In Thursday trading, Equity Residential shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further EQR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.