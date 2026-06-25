Equity Residential About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EQR)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EQR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EQR's low point in its 52 week range is $57.585 per share, with $69.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.38.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EQR makes up 4.58% of the ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (Symbol: RITA) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding EQR).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to EQR, which trades under the symbol EQR.PRN — more info ».
In Thursday trading, Equity Residential shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further EQR Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.