Equity rally, U.S. stimulus stalemate keep dollar on backfoot

By Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest in a week against a basket of currencies on Thursday, with analysts pointing to equity market resilience and stalemate over additional stimulus for the U.S. economy as reasons for its weakness.

After losing 10% of its value from a peak in March, the dollar index has been bouncing around its lowest levels in more than two years since late July.

On Thursday, it traded 0.3% lower at 93.093 =USD. Against the euro EUR=D3, the dollar fell 0.5% to $1.1840, adding to a 0.4% decline on Wednesday.

Analysts note recent equity market resilience - despite rising coronavirus cases, the stalemate over a new U.S. relief package, and geopolitical tensions - only works against the dollar.

U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday with the S&P 500 index .SPX reaching record highs.

"The S&P500 briefly touched record highs yesterday, confirming the ability of equities to quickly shrug off negative drivers to sentiment," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING. "This remains a key point in favour of the dollar-bearish argument."

Risk-on sentiment benefited the Australian dollar, as did better-than-expected jobs data that eased concerns about a persistent coronavirus outbreak in the Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne. AUD=D4

The Japanese yen recouped some of its losses from the previous day, trading 0.3% higher at 106.62 per dollar. But by midday in London it gave up those gains and traded flat. JPY=

The British pound GBP=D3 rose 0.5% to $1.3099.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS briefly rose to a five-month high before steadying at 6.9421 per dollar. U.S. and Chinese officials meet Saturday to review their Phase I trade deal.

President Donald Trump accused congressional Democrats on Wednesday of not wanting to negotiate over a U.S. coronavirus aid package as Republican and Democratic negotiators traded blame for a five-day lapse in talks over relief legislation.

"The question now is whether this will be enough to prompt a slowdown/correction in the stock rally," Pesole said in a note to clients.

"Latest evidence suggests investors may turn a blind eye to the matter, and the balance of risks remains tilted to the downside for the dollar today as well."

The pandemic has taken a particularly heavy toll on the United States, where it has killed more people than in any other country. Millions of U.S. workers have lost jobs, and supplemental federal unemployment benefits expired last month.

Market sentiment has swung between optimism and pessimism, but analysts argue that more stimulus is the most likely outcome because without it the U.S. economic recovery could stall.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; editing by Larry King, Kirsten Donovan)

((Ritvik.Carvalho@thomsonreuters.com; +44 2075429406; Reuters Messaging: ritvik.carvalho.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.