Equity raises FY24 normalized FFO view to $2.96-$3.02 from $2.86-$2.96

Consensus is for FY24 FFO $3.09.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ELS:
- ELS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Equity Lifestyle initiated with a Hold at Jefferies
- Equity Lifestyle sees limited damage from Hurricane Milton
- Equity Lifestyle price target raised to $72 from $68 at RBC Capital
- Equity Lifestyle reports ‘minimal’ impact from Hurricane Helene
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.