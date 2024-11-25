Equity Metals Launches Private Placement for Exploration

Equity Metals (TSE:EQTY) has released an update.

Equity Metals Corporation is launching a non-brokered flow-through private placement, aiming to raise $2.16 million to advance exploration on its Silver Queen and Arlington projects. The funds will support ongoing drilling and expansion efforts at the Silver Queen project and initiate exploration activities at the Arlington property. This strategic move highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing its resource potential and exploring new opportunities within promising mining districts.

