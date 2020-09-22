Equity Markets Turmoil Could Push Bitcoin Below $10K, Say Analysts

Bitcoin (BTC) is once again taking cues from the stock markets and prices may fall below $10,000 if equities see further sell-off, according to analysts.

The top cryptocurrency fell by 4.5% on Monday to register its biggest single-day decline since Sept. 4.

That came as global stock markets nursed sharp losses and the safe-haven U.S. dollar gained ground on renewed coronavirus fears and uncertainty over the 2020 U.S. election.

Bitcoin is currently priced at around $10,460, down nearly 2% on the day, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.

âSustained risk-off in broader equity markets will lead to heavy offers across major cryptocurrencies,â Matthew Dibb, Stack Fundsâ co-founder and COO, told CoinDesk. âBitcoin may revisit September lows [around $9,870].â

European equities are reporting moderate gains at press time, however, futures tied to the S&P 500 index are down 0.3%, signaling scope for extension of Mondayâs sell-off.

Historically, September has been a weak month for the S&P 500 and the index performs poorly in October in the U.S. election years, according to crypto analyst Lark Davis.

âAs such, bitcoin could be in for some big bumps over the next six weeks,â Davis tweeted.

A potential recovery in stocks may have a little positive impact on bitcoin, unless it is accompanied by an uptick in precious metals like gold, according to Dibb.

âWhile Nasdaq recovered towards the end of Mondayâs session, our concern in relation to bitcoin is its heavy correlation with gold and silver, which are trading further down [Tuesday],â he said.

The 60-day positive correlation between gold and bitcoin strengthened to record highs earlier this month.

Gold is currently trading near $1,900 per ounce, representing a 0.4% decline on the day, and fell nearly 2% on Monday. Meanwhile, silver dropped by 7.6% Monday.

Bitcoinâs daily chart (above left) shows a âbear flagâ breakdown â a sign the bounce from the recent low of $9,869 has ended and the pullback from August highs above $12,400 has resumed.

âThe cryptocurrency has breached the horizontal support of $10,500 (February high) and could slip to $10,000,â Patrick Heusser, senior cryptocurrency trader at Zurich-based Crypto Broker AG told CoinDesk.

Goldâs descending triangle breakdown also suggests scope for deeper declines.

Dibb is also keeping a close eye on the U.S. dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenbackâs value against major currencies.

âA breakout of the USD from its two-month consolidation will likely lead to continued selling and pressure on Bitcoin,â Dibb said.

The DXY has largely been restricted to a range of 92.00 to 94.00 since the end of July.

A move above 94.00 would confirm a breakout and may weigh over bitcoin.

Bitcoinâs big move from $9,000 to $12,000 seen in the second half of July was accompanied by a broad-based sell-off in the U.S. dollar.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday and is expected to reiterate the central bankâs commitment to holding interest rates low for a prolonged period.

Since the markets have already priced in low rates, stocks may not see a big relief rally.

Also read: Bitcoin Dips to $10.1K, Ether Drops to $330 on Sell-Off Session

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.