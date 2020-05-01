Equity Markets Pulling Profits After Big Tech Earnings
Big Tech quarterly results and price actions were mixed. Google GOOGL and Facebook FB both surged off the engagement tailwind. Apple AAPL saw modest gains as services drive a progressively larger portion of its income. Microsoft’s MSFT essential enterprise cloud services have left the firm virtually unscathed by the pandemic. Amazon AMZN share were trading at all-time highs going into earnings. All investors needed was the EPS miss we saw to start pulling profits.
S&P 500 bounced off a resistance level at around 2,940 on Wednesday. The equity markets had traded up to levels that were unsustainable in this economic environment. I am looking for us to pull back to 2,650 before I start buying stocks again.
Check out my article The Market Rally Is Exhausted After Big Tech Earnings, for more information on the matter.
