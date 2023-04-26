Equity Lifestyles Properties (ELS) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Equity Lifestyles Properties said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $68.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.17%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 3.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Lifestyles Properties. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELS is 0.59%, an increase of 21.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 204,410K shares. The put/call ratio of ELS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equity Lifestyles Properties is 83.64. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $158.55. The average price target represents an increase of 22.98% from its latest reported closing price of 68.01.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Lifestyles Properties is 1,510MM, an increase of 3.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,226K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,383K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 3.07% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,884K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,012K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,735K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937K shares, representing an increase of 23.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 31.53% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,194K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,385K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 48.64% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,417K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 37.13% over the last quarter.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, the company owns or has an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

