Equity LifeStyle Properties Q1 FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) reported that its funds from operations available for common stock and op unit holders for the first-quarter increased to $120.6 million or $0.63 per share, from $112.3 million or $0.58 per share last year.

Quarterly net income available for common stockholders decreased to $65.2 million or $0.36 per share, from $66.9 million or $0.37 per share in the prior year.

Normalized Funds from Operations available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased to $122.6 million or $0.64 per share, from $113.3 million or $0.59 per share in the previous year.

Total revenues increased to $296.0 million from $280.5 million last year.

