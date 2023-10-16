Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. Q3 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $77.0 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $67.2 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $388.8 million from $381.0 million last year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $77.0 Mln. vs. $67.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.41 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $388.8 Mln vs. $381.0 Mln last year.

