Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.343 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ELS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ELS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.69, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ELS was $61.69, representing a -20.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.55 and a 47% increase over the 52 week low of $41.97.

ELS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ELS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports ELS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.91%, compared to an industry average of -7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ELS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ELS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ELS as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 1.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ELS at 4.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.