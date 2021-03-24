Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.363 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ELS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.83% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ELS was $63.7, representing a -7.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.52 and a 40.65% increase over the 52 week low of $45.29.

ELS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ELS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports ELS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.6%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ELS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ELS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ELS as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 28.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ELS at 5.14%.

