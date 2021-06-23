Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.363 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ELS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.83% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $76.26, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ELS was $76.26, representing a -0.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.97 and a 31.64% increase over the 52 week low of $57.93.

ELS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ELS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports ELS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.76%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ELS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ELS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ELS as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (ELS)

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (ELS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ELS at 5.35%.

