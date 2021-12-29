Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.363 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ELS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ELS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.72, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ELS was $86.72, representing a -1.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.47 and a 48.82% increase over the 52 week low of $58.27.

ELS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ELS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports ELS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.67%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the els Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ELS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ELS as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JRE with an increase of 6.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ELS at 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.