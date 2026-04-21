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Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. Announces Retreat In Q1 Profit

April 21, 2026 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $107.904 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $109.192 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $397.622 million from $387.334 million last year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $107.904 Mln. vs. $109.192 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $397.622 Mln vs. $387.334 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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