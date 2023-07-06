Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.96, changing hands as low as $64.28 per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELS's low point in its 52 week range is $56.91 per share, with $77.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.45.

