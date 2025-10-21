Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $398.7 million, increasing 3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Equity Lifestyle Properties metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Annual membership subscriptions' should arrive at $17.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income' should come in at $322.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other income' stands at $17.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Membership upgrade sales current period, gross' will reach $4.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -58% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $52.99 million.

Equity Lifestyle Properties shares have witnessed a change of +4.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ELS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

