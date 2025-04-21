EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $ELS Reports Quarterly Earnings

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES ($ELS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, beating estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The company also reported revenue of $387,330,000, missing estimates of $402,702,756 by $-15,372,756.

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

