EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Earnings Preview: Recent $ELS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES ($ELS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $385,869,661 and earnings of $0.42 per share.

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES insiders have traded $ELS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL SEAVEY (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $647,172

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/28/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ELS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $67.5 on 07/15/2025

Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $70.0 on 05/29/2025

Anthony Hau from Truist Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 05/01/2025

Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/22/2025

Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 04/08/2025

Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 01/29/2025

Wesley Golladay from Baird set a target price of $73.0 on 01/28/2025

