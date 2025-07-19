EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Earnings Preview: Recent $ELS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES ($ELS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $385,869,661 and earnings of $0.42 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ELS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity
EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES insiders have traded $ELS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL SEAVEY (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $647,172
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 5,630,075 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $375,526,002
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,730,814 shares (-41.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,145,293
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,653,118 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $176,962,970
- DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO added 1,402,865 shares (+42001.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,571,095
- DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. removed 1,317,368 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,868,445
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,099,742 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,352,791
- UBS GROUP AG removed 969,204 shares (-64.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,645,906
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/28/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ELS forecast page.
EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ELS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $67.5 on 07/15/2025
- Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $70.0 on 05/29/2025
- Anthony Hau from Truist Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 05/01/2025
- Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/22/2025
- Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 04/08/2025
- Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 01/29/2025
- Wesley Golladay from Baird set a target price of $73.0 on 01/28/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.