Equity Lifestyle price target raised to $72 from $71 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Equity Lifestyle (ELS) to $72 from $71 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said normalized FFO/share was slightly ahead of consensus and matched estimates, but its joint venture income drove the beat.

