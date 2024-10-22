Equity Lifestyle price target raised to $72 from $71 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Equity Lifestyle (ELS) to $72 from $71 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said normalized FFO/share was slightly ahead of consensus and matched estimates, but its joint venture income drove the beat.
- Equity Lifestyle reports Q3 normalized FFO 72c, consensus 72c
- Equity Lifestyle sees Q4 normalized FFO 73c-79c
- Equity raises FY24 normalized FFO view to $2.96-$3.02 from $2.86-$2.96
- Equity Lifestyle sees FY25 rate increase up 5%
