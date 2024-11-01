Equity Lifestyle Announces New Distribution Agreements

Equity Lifestyle ( (ELS) ) has issued an announcement.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. announced new Equity Distribution Agreements with major financial firms to sell up to $700 million in common stock, replacing previous agreements. This move aims to boost corporate finances for potential debt repayment, acquisitions, and property enhancements. Sales will occur through various market channels, offering flexibility and ensuring a commission of up to 2% for sales agents.

