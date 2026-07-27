Equity Income ETF (DIVP) Touches Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF DIVP is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 14.93% from its 52-week low price of $24.11 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

DIVP in Focus

It is an active fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing in large-cap, dividend-paying companies and then selectively writing covered calls on 25-40% of the portfolio holdings. The product charges 55 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Style-Box Large-Cap Value ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

As investors have lately rotated into high-quality value equities, funds like DIVP have been benefiting from strong operational performance across top holdings like EOG Resources and major energy leaders. Furthermore, the fund's covered-call strategy must have allowed it to harvest attractive option premiums while capturing steady underlying stock gains, creating a dual-engine tailwind that propelled the ETF to a new 52-week peak.

More Gains Ahead?

DIVP may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 8.63 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.



Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.