The IPO market shows that diversity is more relevant than ever to new issuers and their investors.



Following the US racial justice protests in 2020, companies increasingly sought to support diversity and inclusion by hiring IPO underwriters classified as minority, women, or veteran-owned business enterprises (MWVBE). That trend has continued into 2021.



Between 2010 and 2019, MWVBE underwritings fluctuated, but their roles remained below 40 in aggregate each year. In 2020, MWVBE IPO activity spiked, with these firms totaling 101 co-manager roles. SPACs are also following this trend. Including SPACs, MWVBE firms had more than 170 appearances in 2020.







The article Equity in equities: MWVBE investment banks are on the rise in IPOs



