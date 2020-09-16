Equity Distribution Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Sam Zell's Equity Group Investments to acquire an industrials business, raised $360 million by offering 36 million units at $10. The company offered 6 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Sam Zell, the founder and Chairman of Equity Group Investments; CEO and Director Bill Galvin, the former CEO of Anixter; and CFO Philip Tinkler, the CFO of Equity Group Investments. The company plans to target a business in North America in the industrial sector with an enterprise valuation between $1 billion to $1.5 billion.



Equity Distribution Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol EQD.U. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Equity Group Investments' industrials SPAC Equity Distribution Acquisition prices upsized $360 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



