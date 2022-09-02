Equity funds suffer fourth largest weekly outflows of 2022 - BofA

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Equity funds recorded the fourth largest weekly outflow of 2022 while bond funds saw investors pull out money for a second straight week, BofA said in a note, as investors struggled to grapple with growth fears amid high inflation pressures.

Investors pulled $9.4 billion from equity funds in the week to Wednesday, BofA said citing EPFR data, with U.S. equity funds suffering $6.1 billion of outflows, the largest outflow in ten weeks as investors pivot away from riskier assets.

European equity funds suffered their 29th consecutive week of outflows while investors ploughed $4.8 billion into cash.

Bond funds saw $4.2 billion of outflows, taking the total outflows for the year to $284 billion, the largest since 2002, amid an end to the trade of "peak CPI, peak yields, Fed cuts in 2023", BofA said.

BofA analysts also said their 'Bull & Bear' indicator, which seeks to track market trends, rose above zero for the first time since June 14, driven by emerging market equity inflows.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Karin Strohecker)

