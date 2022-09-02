US Markets

Equity funds suffer fourth largest weekly outflows of 2022 - BofA

Samuel Indyk Reuters
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Equity funds recorded the fourth largest weekly outflow of 2022 while bond funds saw investors pull out money for a second straight week, BofA said in a note, as investors struggled to grapple with growth fears amid high inflation pressures.

Investors pulled $9.4 billion from equity funds in the week to Wednesday, BofA said citing EPFR data, with U.S. equity funds suffering $6.1 billion of outflows, the largest outflow in ten weeks as investors pivot away from riskier assets.

European equity funds suffered their 29th consecutive week of outflows while investors ploughed $4.8 billion into cash.

Bond funds saw $4.2 billion of outflows, taking the total outflows for the year to $284 billion, the largest since 2002, amid an end to the trade of "peak CPI, peak yields, Fed cuts in 2023", BofA said.

BofA analysts also said their 'Bull & Bear' indicator, which seeks to track market trends, rose above zero for the first time since June 14, driven by emerging market equity inflows.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

