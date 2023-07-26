Equity ETF (SPY) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, S&P 500 SPDR SPY is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 31.20% from its 52-week low price of $348.11/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

SPY in Focus

The underlying S&P 500 Index is composed 500 select stocks, all of which are listed on national stock exchanges and span over 25 separate industry groups. The fund has major allocations to the information technology sector with 28.02% of its assets. The product charges 9 bps in annual fees (See: all the Large Cap Blend ETF here).

Why the Move?

The recent rally on Wall Street can be attributed to increasing consumer confidence and rising optimism for a "soft landing" in the economy. Additionally, the excitement surrounding the potential of artificial intelligence has led to impressive earnings reports from major technology companies like Alphabet and Microsoft, surpassing expectations and bolstering investor confidence and enthusiasm in the market.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SPY has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). However, the fund might continue its strong performance given a positive weighted alpha of 16.10.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.