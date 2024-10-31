Equity Commonwealth's Series D Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of EQC.PRD shares, versus EQC:
Below is a dividend history chart for EQC.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EQC.PRD) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQC) are down about 0.5%.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IMCB
INPH Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LBAY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.