Equity Commonwealth's Series D Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EQC.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.09% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EQC.PRD was trading at a 0.08% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 41.19% in the "REITs" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 1.9231.
The chart below shows the one year performance of EQC.PRD shares, versus EQC:
Below is a dividend history chart for EQC.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
In Thursday trading, Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EQC.PRD) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQC) are off about 0.1%.
