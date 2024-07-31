Equity Commonwealth's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of EQC.PRD shares, versus EQC:
Below is a dividend history chart for EQC.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EQC.PRD) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQC) are up about 1.5%.
