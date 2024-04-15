Equity Commonwealth's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EQC.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.77% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EQC.PRD was trading at a 0.44% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 38.75% in the "REITs" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 1.9231.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EQC.PRD shares, versus EQC:

Below is a dividend history chart for EQC.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EQC.PRD) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQC) are up about 0.1%.

